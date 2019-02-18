Better East Texas: Is Green New Deal realistic?

This is a trend of recent political campaigns where promises are made, commitments even, that are unrealistic – pledges like Mexico will pay for the wall, Medicare expansion for everyone, even the promise to repeal Obamacare - just some of the unfulfilled promises from candidates and Congress in the last election cycle. So, the Green New Deal may have some attributes, but when it comes to taking action, elected supporters need to be wary of this or it will be another promise broken.