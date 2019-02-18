Better East Texas: Bring back the rivalry

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Of all the priorities of the state legislature, scheduling a college football game would seemingly be last on the list on the Governor’s top issues and goals for the new legislative session. But think again.
The long-standing rivalry game between Texas A & M and The University of Texas ended seven years ago when the Aggies changed conferences. Since then, there has been void late in the college football season where diehard fans from both teams used to ready for one of the best rivalries in college sports.
Now, there is a movement in the Texas legislature to introduce a bill that will restore the game or football scholarships at the two schools will be withheld. That is high motivation to get a game scheduled in November or December of each year and restore this rivalry. Even if you didn’t attend one of these schools, it is easy to get swept up in the tradition and energy of the big game.
And, events like this are big wins for the host cities, television payouts to the schools and it gave the teams something to look forward to regardless of the win-loss record. We need more cultural high points like these games and hopefully other schools will follow suit and see the benefit that reaches beyond the individual campuses.
It is too bad it will take a near real “act of congress” at least at the state level, to get it done but so be it – bring back the rivalry and that will make for a better East Texas.
