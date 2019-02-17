Womans body found in lake, submerged vehicle just 100 feet away from shore

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A woman’s body was pulled out of Cedar Creek lake Friday.
Henderson County rescue divers were able to find the woman and the vehicle not far from the docks.
Around 4:30 Friday afternoon, a maroon 2011 Mazda was pulled from the bank of a Cedar Creek Reservoir boat ramp.
“It was Brenda’s car, and there was a deceased female inside the vehicle,” Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says.
Log Cabin police have been searching for 25-year-old Brenda Montanez since January 27th, the day family reported their beloved daughter, missing.
And although it was Brenda’s car, investigators have not confirmed who the woman in the water is.
“She has not been positively identified today,” Sheriff Hillhouse says.
Log Cabin Police Chief Todd Tucker said that they are hoping to have a positive I.D. on the woman’s body by midday Monday.
Officials say they did not initially search this boat ramp because Brenda’s cell phone was pinged several miles away, at a different location on Cedar Creek Lake.
“DPS sent down a helicopter, we searched above air looking for the car and Brenda, we searched all different kinds of areas on the lake for the vehicle,” Sheriff Hillhouse says.
During the sonar search on Friday, Montanez’s family was notified once the body was found.
Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says the vehicle was submerged just 100 feet from the shore.
