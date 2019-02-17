Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The clouds will hang around for the rest of the morning but into the afternoon they should start to break up a bit. Some peaks of sunshine will help warm us up into the middle to upper 50s. Cool winds will be coming from the north/northwest up to 15 mph. Overnight lows will sink to the middle 30s. Every day of the next work week you are going to need to bring along the umbrella. Monday, temperatures will be in the middle 50s with a chance for rain in the afternoon and evening. Tuesday is when we are expecting the heaviest rain and possibly an isolated thundershower. Wednesday is looking to be the driest day of the work week with temperatures in the middle 50s. Both Thursday and Friday will be cloudy and rainy but temperatures will be on the rise, getting into the low 60s by Friday. Next weekend is looking to be warm but rain chances are high.