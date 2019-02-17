State contenders head into Regional Quarterfinal round of girls playoffs

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A win in round three of the high school girls basketball tournament will send teams to the regional tournament and one step closer to state.
Here is the Regional Quarterfinal Schedule for all of East Texas.
Monday -
3A:
Winnsboro vs Tatum; 6 p.m., Monday, Longview HS
New Boston vs. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill; 6:30 p.m., Mount Pleasant
2A:
Marlin vs. Lovelady ; 7 p.m., Leon
Timpson vs. Tenaha; 6:30 p.m., Timpson
Tuesday -
4A:
Brownsboro vs. Texarkana Pleasant Grove; 6 p.m., Hallsville
Canton vs. Gilmer; 7 p.m., Winona
Hardin-Jefferson vs. Livingston; 6 p.m., Kountze
3A:
Edgewood vs. Van Alstyne; Time TBD, Sunnyvale
Howe vs. Mineola; 6 p.m., Tuesday, Princeton
Diboll vs. Anderson-Shiro, TBD
Coldspring-Oakhurst vs. Woodville ;TBD
2A:
Hawkins vs. Campbell 8 p.m., Grand Saline
Martin’s Mill vs Celeste ; 6 p.m., Boyd HS, McKinney
Grapeland vs. Kerens; 6 p.m., Fairfield
Hull-Daisetta vs. Woden ; 6 p.m., Woodville
1A:
La Poynor vs. Neches ; TBD
Abbbott vs. Chireno; 6:30 p.m., Slocum
Rocksprings vs. Spurger ; TBD
