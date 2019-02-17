Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KLTV) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Cloudy skies with a few spots of drizzle and fog this evening. Temperatures are cool in the mid to upper 40s but are expected to warm through the evening and overnight hours by a few degrees as a warm front pushes north through East Texas. A few light showers overnight will be possible along with pockets of dense fog likely as you start your Sunday before a cold front pushes through early tomorrow morning. Winds will shift to the north throughout the day with clearing skies and highs in the lower 60s. Cooler temperatures spill into our area overnight Sunday with morning lows on Monday in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Partly cloudy skies at first before clouds increase during the afternoon on Monday with a slight chance for a few showers in the late PM ahead of another cold front that is expected early on Tuesday. Likely rain chances Tuesday and Thursday with a decent chance for a few showers through the rest of the week with temperatures slowly warming from the upper 40s on Tuesday to near 60 degrees by Friday. A wet week is ahead of us so keep that umbrella handy!