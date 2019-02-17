Evidence suggests Jussie Smollett orchestrated attack, police sources reportedly say

(CNN) – New evidence suggests actor Jussie Smollett orchestrated his own attack, according to two law enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation.
The sources told CNN that Chicago police believe Smollett paid two men to orchestrate the assault.
The “Empire” star said he was attacked early Jan. 29 by two men who were yelling out racial and homophobic slurs.
He said the attackers put a rope around his neck and poured an unknown chemical substance on him.
Two Nigerian brothers were arrested Wednesday, then released without charges Friday after Chicago police cited the discovery of “new evidence.”
The sources told CNN that the two men are now fully cooperating with law enforcement.
Smollett gave his first detailed account of what he said was a hate crime against him, and the aftermath, in an interview with “Good Morning America” that aired Thursday.
During the interview, he expressed frustration at not being believed.
CNN’s attempts to reach both Smollett’s representative and attorney Saturday were unsuccessful.
