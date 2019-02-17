Dashcam video shows SUV going airborne and crashing into police cruiser

BRISTOL, TN (WCYB/CNN) – Shocking video shows the moment an SUV hits a rockslide, goes airborne and crashes into a police car in Tennessee.
Dashcam video from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department shows the SUV hitting the pile of rocks and dirt in the road, then flying through the air and smashing into the police car on Wednesday morning.
The police cruiser was responding to reports about the rockslide that sent the SUV flying.
One officer was treated for minor injuries. The driver of the SUV refused medical treatment.
