One treated for smoke inhalation after tool shed fire in Tyler

TYLER, TX (KLTV) UPDATE: One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire in Tyler Sunday.
The fire happened in a tool shed in the backyard of a house in the 2300 block of Sarasota Drive.
Our reporter on the scene said one person was treated for smoke inhalation, but was not taken to the hospital.
The Tyler Fire Marshal, Tyler Fire Department, and Tyler Police Department is at the scene.
The cause is still under investigation.
Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire in Tyler.
According to Tyler Police online records, the fire is reported to be in the 2300 block of Sarasota Drive.
Details are limited at this time. KLTV has a crew en route and will update the story as more information comes in.
