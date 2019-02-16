Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We are expecting to have cloudy skies all day today. The excess in cloud cover will keep our temperatures on the cooler side, only getting up to the lower to middle 50s. Winds today will shift from northeast in the morning to southeast in the afternoon. There is a low chance for scattered rain this afternoon but it will be very light if any at all. Overnight lows will sink into the upper 40. Sunday morning a cold front comes through but most of the energy is going to come behind the front so temperatures will not be affected. We will climb into the middle 60s with partly sunny skies. Monday rain chances increase and temperatures will drop into the middle 50s. The best rain chances come around on Tuesday. We are expecting widespread showers and the possibility for isolated thundershowers. The rain will back off during the day on Wednesday but come back around on Thursday. Overall, this next week is going to be plagued with cool north winds, cloudy skies and rain chances almost every day. Bundle up and have your umbrella on hand.