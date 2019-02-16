East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A bit breezy from time to time today, but nothing like yesterday. Less wind over the weekend than what we have out there right now, so good news there. A warm front is expected to pass from SW to NE through East Texas late tomorrow followed by a cold front from West to East through the area on Sunday morning. We are not expecting much in the way of rain this weekend or even into President’s Day, but better chances will arise late on Tuesday/early on Wednesday as an upper-level disturbance passes overhead. Wednesday afternoon through Friday of next week, scattered showers will be possible each day, but nothing is expected to be too heavy. Rainfall totals for all of next week appear to be 1.00″ or less. We will keep you posted if anything changes. Temperatures will be near normal through the weekend, then below normal Monday through Wednesday...near to slightly below normal Thursday and Friday. Have a wonderful weekend, East Texas.