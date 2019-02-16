Longview marshal named Gladewater police chief

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The city of Gladewater had been running its police department with the help of interim leadership from neighboring White Oak, but now, they have selected a new chief with decades of experience.
Longview City Marshal Gordon Freeman has been confirmed as the new head man of the Gladewater Police Department.
“They advised me I needed to fill out the personal history statement, and I knew at that point I was one of the few finalists. Learning what I’ve learned as a city marshal has gotten me prepared to be a chief of police,” he said.
Freeman is frequently recognized because he has played bagpipes at numerous honor ceremonies over the years.
“I was the first Gregg County Sheriff’s Officer to play the bagpipes. I play at every event, every memorial, ” Freeman said. “I’ve played a lot of funerals, but mostly police memorials and veterans memorials.”
When former chief Rob Vine left for another job, the city got help from White Oak Lieutenant Brannon Robertson to fill in.
Freeman was selected through the interview process as the most qualified man for the job.
“Gordon Freeman’s going to be a great asset to us. He’s got over 30 years experience in law enforcement," said Gladewater City Manager Ricky Tow. “The tenure, the experience should be a great asset for us.”
For Gordon, who retired from the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and has been a marshal for the past six years, it took the culmination of 30 years of experience with other agencies to finally become a chief.
“We’re going to be able to reach out and join hands with surrounding departments and have a good department there in a short time. It’s a another challenge that I’m looking forward to,” Gordon said.
Freeman will officially take the reins of the Gladewater Police Department on February 25th.
He says he will continue to play the pipes for honor ceremonies in the future.
