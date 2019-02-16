East Texas college instructor discusses President Trump’s emergency declaration

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - The National Emergencies Act of 1976 gives presidents the authority to exercise special powers during a crisis. Since then, 59 emergencies have been declared.
Kilgore College instructor Katie Owens explained how the national emergency declaration President Donald Trump made Friday is different.
Katie Owens said that this is an unprecedented national emergency, meaning that we’ve never seen a president do something like this before. She added it has a historical significance.
She said historically, most of the national emergencies declared by presidents Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton dealt with outside foreign interests.
“Most don’t deal with domestic issues; they leave that to Congress to decide,” Owens said.
U.S Congressman Louie Gohmert said he supports the president’s use of the declaration.
“I think he can use the power, his power as the president to do that. The problem will come and what he’s pointed out before is Democrats and drug cartels finding Obama judges that enjoy enjoining him and preventing him from what the Constitution requires him to do,” Gohmert said.
Owens said Trump’s action could change what future presidents do in regards to declarations.
"It's really broadening the powers of the presidents," Owens said.
The legislation gives Trump 55 additional miles of border fencing.
Trump initially wanted 200 miles.
