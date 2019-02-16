Crews responding to structure fire on County Road 373

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire in Smith County.
According to the Smith County Fire Marshal’s office, the call came in from the 20300 block of County Road 373 of a trailer home on fire. The fire marshal’s office said all occupants were out of the house.
Winona, Jackson Heights, and Gladewater are all responding to the scene.
Other details are limited at this time. KLTV has a crew en route. We will update this story with any new information we receive.
