Tyler Police searching for gas station armed robbery suspect

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler Police are asking for tips that could lead to the gun-wielding suspect in a Thursday night gas station robbery.
Around 10:35 p.m., officers were called to the Metro Food Mart at 1205 West Gentry Parkway. A suspect entered the store and robbed the worker at gunpoint before leaving with an unknown amount of cash, according to Lt. Eddie Sheffield.
The suspect was described as a black male in his early 30s, about 5′9″ and 180 pounds. He was seen on surveillance video wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, with a blue bandanna covering his face, a news release stated.
Anyone with information about the suspect should call the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000 or Crimestoppers at (903) 597-2833 (CUFF). A reward of up-to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and charges filed against the suspect.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.