Texas homeowner finds otter taking dip in pool

THE WOODLANDS, TX (KLTV) - A Texas homeowner had a surprise encounter with an otter when she found it taking a dip in her backyard pool.
The homeowner filmed video of the river otter taking a few laps around the pool.
Texas Parks and Wildlife shared the video, courtesy of Paige Beach, Friday on Twitter. Within a few hours, the video racked up almost 1,000 views.
Some Twitter users were concerned about the animal, but TPWD says the otter wasn’t harmed.
“The otter found its way out of the pool and returned to the wild. Apparently, it just wanted a quick swim,” TPWD wrote.
