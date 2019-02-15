Surprise for Savannah Solis and her family

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Savannah Solis began writing thank you notes to police officers when she was ten years old.
Now 14, Savannah and her family have been facing some hardships.
Her mother, Debbie, just had her fourth heart attack. Savannah was diagnosed with HSP, an autoimmune disease and her brother, JB, is having a second brain surgery next week.
“Out of five family members, three have really bad medical issues,” said Kerri Long, a community response officer with Tyler Police.
On top of the medical issues, the family’s roof has been leaking.
Today, local police officers, staff from StoneWater Roofing and Matt Poeschl from Allied Tree Service came together to surprise the family.
“We raised about $1000 in cash to give them today,” said Long. “We also have a GoFundMe set up for the family.”
Along with the donated cash, StoneWater Roofing said they will be replacing the family’s entire roof and Allied Tree Service said they will be trimming all the trees hanging over the home.
“I’m very touched because I didn’t really expect them to do this,” said Savannah. “It’s awesome and kind of encourages my family to keep pushing and to stay strong in our faith. Knowing there are people out there supporting us, whatever we’re going through, it just really helps.”
Debbie said it’s weird to be on the receiving end – as her family normally likes to give to others.
“I’m overwhelmed by it and I don’t think saying thank you is enough. To have completely strasngers give to help you, it’s very humbling.”
Debbie said the giving spirit of the community is the reason her family loves Tyler.
“We want to say thank you to our community,” said Debbie. “We can’t repay this, it is truly a blessing.”
Debbie said no matter the hardships the family faces, they will continue to support Savannah’s mission and hopefully get her to all 50 states.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.