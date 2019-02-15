Henderson County sheriff: Missing woman’s vehicle recovered from lake, body found inside

HENDERSON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A woman’s body has been found inside a vehicle submerged in a lake in Log Cabin, officials said Friday afternoon.
The vehicle was recovered about 4:30 p.m. Friday near the main boat ramp at the Cedar Creek Reservoir in Log Cabin, according to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.
The vehicle belonged to Brenda Montanez, who was previously reported missing, Hillhouse said. Officials have been searching for Montanez’s maroon 2011 Mazda for the past several weeks.
Twenty-five-year-old Montanez was last seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 27, according to Log Cabin Police Department.
The sheriff said officials have not identified the woman found in the vehicle and her body has been sent to American Forensics for an autopsy.
A search team from Illinois came to assist with the search, Hillhouse said. Using sonar, they were able to locate an object in the lake, which was later determined to be Montanez’s vehicle.
Officials say Montanez’s family was notified about the vehicle recovery.
Log Cabin Police Department is the lead agency in the investigation, Hillhouse said. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are assisting with the investigation.
RELATED STORIES:
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.