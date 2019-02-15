Rusk police searching for suspects in series of thefts

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | February 15, 2019 at 10:53 AM CST - Updated February 15 at 10:53 AM

RUSK, TX (KLTV) - Rusk Police Department officers are searching for two suspects they believe are involved in a series of thefts.

Police say the suspects are wanted in connection with a vehicle theft and may also be involved in thefts of ATMs and other coin-type machines in Jacksonville, Tyler, Palestine and Bullard.

Friday, the department released images of the suspects and a vehicle they may have been driving.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the suspects’ arrest and conviction. To provide information on the case, call the police department at 903-683-2677 or CrimeStoppers at 903-586-7867.

