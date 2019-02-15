Power of Prayer: ‘She Studies Downtown’ women’s bible study

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Making the most out of the lunch hour is taking on a new meaning for some East Texas women of faith. They’re feeding a hunger for spiritual growth through an hour-long bible study.
Every Wednesday at Noon, ‘She Studies Downtown’ meets at Rick’s Downtown in Tyler.
There are are light lunch options, but people like Mary Fowler are coming for the spiritual sustenance.
"There’s a reason why I’m here. I’ll figure it out by the end of the nine weeks.”
She says it’s a perfect fit for her busy schedule. Her work with Smith County Animal Control keeps her on the go throughout the day.
"Things tend to blow up really quick, you know, especially in my line of duty. I need that time to settle down and give it to God,” Fowler said.
Leading the bible study is Debbie Stuart, Women’s Minister at Green Acres Baptist Church. She teaches from a program called ‘Five Habits of a Woman Who Doesn’t Quit.’
“I want to be sure they know how to study God’s word, they know what to do with it. They know how to hear God’s voice over all these other voices screaming at them about what they should do.”
Drawing on principles from the book of Ruth and other scripture, bite-sized messages empower, encourage, and elicit action.
“This is kind of like a thump in the head. You need to take the time to stop and listen," Fowler said. "You never know when God is talking to you.”
This food for thought nourishes the soul. Sprinkled throughout the weekly presentation are tidbits of practical advice, memory exercises, and tips on tackling life’s distractions.
Mimi Youngblood, Women’s Ministry Administrator at Green Acres, helps plan the bible study.
"We want to make room for the Lord and have him be the best and first thing in our lives. And all the other things will come into play.”
Stuart says the topics of discussion are timely and may impact each attendee differently.
“Many times we need answers and I want us to learn how to turn to God’s word to find those. Sometimes we need comfort, or breakthrough, or revelation. Hey, whatever you need, you can find it in God’s word.”
It’s an opportunity to grow closer to Christ and each other, according to Fowler.
“I’ve got to pray every day. And I pray about everything that I do because it’s in God’s time and his will. It’s not my time. He’s the one who’s going to show me what I need to do.”
For those interested in the ‘She Studies Downtown’ Bible study, they can show up any Wednesday at Rick’s. Lunch is offered for 10 dollars.
