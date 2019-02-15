Lindale police asking for help identifying theft suspects

Police are searching for two individuals involved in a theft at the Lindale Wal-mart (Source: Lindale Police Department)
By Dorothy Sedovic | February 15, 2019 at 11:59 AM CST - Updated February 15 at 12:17 PM

LINDALE, TX (KLTV) - The Lindale Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals they believe are involved in a theft investigation.

Lindale police posted photos on their Facebook page of two people reportedly involved with a theft that occurred at a Walmart. They reported the two individuals arrived together at the Wal-Mart in a silver full-sized van.

Police ask anyone with information identifying the two individuals to contact the department at 903-882-3313 and ask for Detective Curtis Philpot. Those with information can also email Philpot at curtis@lindaletx.gov.

