Jury finds Flint man accused of child sex crimes not guilty

FLINT, TX (KLTV) - A Smith County jury found a Flint man who was charged with three child sex crimes not guilty Friday.
William Ronald Crist, 46, was on trial in Judge Jack Skein’s 241st Judicial District Court.
“We respect the jury’s decision,” said Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putnam.
When Crist was arrested back in March of 2018, he was charged with first-degree felony continuous sexual abuse of a child and two counts of second-degree felony sexual assault of a child.
Crist was arrested on the charges on March 8, 2018, and was released a day later on a collective bond of $30,000.
