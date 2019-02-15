Husband, wife arrested in child porn case

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a child pornography case.
Christopher James Regan and Tanya Marie Regan were arrested Feb. 14 and booked into the Gregg County Jail on U.S. Marshal detainers. The arrests follow an investigation by Homeland Security.
The husband and wife appeared in a Tyler federal court on Feb. 14. They are each charged with receipt and distribution of child pornography.
According to an affidavit in support of a criminal complaint, officials began investigating in late 2018 when Google records confirmed that child pornography images were uploaded from an IP address belonging to Christopher Regan and emailed to Tanya Regan.
A search warrant was secured from the Regans’ home and multiple digital devices were seized, including a laptop belonging to Tanya Marie Regan.
Investigators later discovered that Christopher and Tanya Regan both maintained accounts on social media site Tumblr where they discussed sexual abuse and sexual encounters with children, the document states.
“During Tanya Regan’s interview, she admitted to having vaginal and oral sex with (a minor),” the document states.
A coworker informed law enforcement about Christopher Regan’s Tumblr account, which was linked to his work email account.
“Law enforcement were also able to identify at least 37 other email accounts associated with Christopher Regan’s cellular number," the document states.
