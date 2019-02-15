Groveton’s Blake Hollis commits to University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

GROVETON, TX (KTRE) - Blake Hollis was one of the most dominating lineman in 12-2A action this past season.
The Groveton offensive lineman did not participate in national signing day but that doesn’t mean he won’t be going to college for football.
Friday afternoon Hollis signed his national letter of intent to play football for Mary Hardin Baylor.
The senior received first team all-district honors this year as well as an invite to the Blue Grey All American game.
