‘Funlovers Dance’ for East Texans with special needs celebrates Valentine’s Day

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - An organization that serves citizens with special needs in East Texas held a special event on Thursday night.
The ARC of Smith County holds “Funlovers Dances” six times a year for its members. They say their goal is to offer the people who come a fun time of dancing and relaxation, for people with special needs as well as their caregivers.
On Valentine’s Day, the dance drew in about 300 people. The dance was in memory of a man they called “Cowboy Chris,” a man who lost his life in a house fire last week on Grand Avenue in Tyler. His real name was Chris Anderson.
Jan Alderman, the director of the Funlovers Dances, said of Anderson, “He had a light shine on him. When he walked in, he had the biggest, most beautiful smile. Everybody loved him. He always saved me a dance; he was just a bundle of joy."
Alderman went on to call Andderson “a lovely, lovely man.”
The ARC of Smith County provides programs and services including residential and day camps, dances and socials, autism support groups while offering much needed respite to families and caregivers. They say they are in need of volunteers to help with the dances. If you’d like to learn more, call 903-597-0995 or click here.
