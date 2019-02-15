Friday’s Weather: Warm and breezy at times. Afternoon temperatures in the mid 70

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Mostly cloudy and mild this morning with temperatures starting out in the 50s. It will be breezy at times today but not as windy as yesterday. A weak front will move through from north to south by afternoon, but temperatures ahead of the front will still reach the lower to mid 70s. A mix of clouds and sun headed into the weekend and a little bit cooler. Expect overnight lows in the 40s and high temperatures near average in the lower 60s. Another front will move into the area Sunday with a slight chance for rain, but as an upper level disturbance moves in early next week, chances for rain will be increasing. Temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 40s and 50s for much of next week with the most likely chance for rain falling on Tuesday.