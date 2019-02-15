Fire Marshal’s report fire connection thefts

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -
East Texas fire marshals are putting out the word about a recent rash of thefts that could pose a danger to public safety.
Fire marshal's say the thefts involve a particular piece of equipment essential for firefighters to fight blazes in multi-story buildings, to save life and property.
It's called an FDC, a business fire department connection.
"The fire department connection is how the fire department takes the fire truck and hooks into the building to support the sprinkler system to keep the fire down," says Longview fire marshal Kevin May.
Essential to fighting multi-story and business fires, a number of FDC's have been reported stolen in East Texas cities, several in the Marshall area.
"They've actually taken some sort of hacksaw, metal cutting saw, and are cutting them straight off the building," May says.
There's a simple reason why the FDC's are being stolen, its what they're made out of. Most of them are made out of solid brass, some are plated nickel.
"They're going after it because they're selling it for scrap metal," says May.
The cost to replace one FDC can range from 500- to- 12-hundred dollars.
Aside from theft, it creates a danger to public safety and firefighters.
"These fire department connections are installed in these buildings to help us save lives and protect property. If people have tampered with the system it costs valuable time and time that might not be well utilized by us trying to operate a system that may be inoperable," says Longview fire chief J.P. Steelman.
But there is a device that makes it more difficult, a cap called a 'Knox'.
"A Knox is locked into place by the fire department and we have to have a special tool to get it off the fire department connection. it's against the law to mess with these, it is a felony," May says.
Suspects are being sought in the Marshall theft cases.
Fire marshals ask all business and building owners to take the time to look at their building and find the FDC, and make sure it is still in place.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.