East Texas Auto & Cycle revs up: Annual event benefits East Texas Crisis Center

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The East Texas Auto & Cycle Show, an annual benefit event to raise money for the East Texas Crisis Center, is revved up and ready to go.
The event marks the crisis center’s 29th year.
The show opens at 4 p.m. Friday at the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler and runs through Sunday.
The show will feature Dodge Vipers, special interest cars, trucks and motorcycles.
Visitors will have a chase to win a 1962 Thunderbird Sports Roadster convertible by entering a raffle. Tickets are $10 each. The vehicle has been donated by Tyler Ford.
Entertainment will be offered and visitors will have a chance to take a ride in a Viper.
Admission is $10 and children younger than 10 gain admission free.
