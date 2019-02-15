East Texas Ag News: February is month to refill ponds to normal level

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - If you lowered the water level in your pond or small lake earlier this winter to expose the shoreline and encourage winter grasses to grow, February is the month to refill the pond to normal levels.
If you can lower your pond’s water level, you will concentrate the forage fish for easier consumption by bass, allow winter grasses to grow, and kill some of the shoreline aquatic vegetation.
From the winter grasses, you’ll have a newly grown nursery habitat that will greatly assist sport fish fingerlings this coming spring.