Crusaders get a new coach, again

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Jordan Cantrell was named the head football coach at Bishop TK Gorman, replacing Randy McFarlin who retired.
Then days later Cantrell stepped down to join Hugh Freeze and his coaching staff at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.
So the next hiring was a no brainer, baseball coach Brady McCoy, who served as the team’s QB coach. He was runner up to Cantrell and the move to head football coach is one that was very popular.
The new coach shares how he wants to improve the team, “doing things the right way just communicating the right way as well a lot of things have to be different but also something really excited about doing putting in the right way and building these young men into good young man and provide for them in the future”
“I am 100 percent confident you know he was our quarterback coach last year his father was a football coach in Shreveport he knows the kind of dedication and hours it will take I’m really pleased,” said T.K. Gorman Athletic Director, Mike Lee.
