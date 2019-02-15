Crawfish boil by Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe

If you’re going to cook a giant pot of mudbugs, then you’re going to need a giant pot (and some other stuff) to do so! You’ll want to invest in a decent burner, one that is around 50,000 BTU and has a low profile to avoid being bumped over. A long wooden paddle is a must for stirring – think 36-48 inches long – and a 120 quart pot is handle just about all the crawfish you could want. Here we have a smaller stockpot – only appropriate if you’re going to make a couple of pounds – just enough for a couple of people.