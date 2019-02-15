Crawfish boil by Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Ashley Hugghins with Razzoo’s is going to share how you can make delicious crawfish in your own kitchen!
While getting your crawfish freshly boiled and ready-to-eat at Razzoo’s is always a great idea, many people ask us how they can replicate that great Cajun taste at home. Want to cook the best crawfish and impress your friends and family with your new found culinary skills? You’re in luck, because we can teach you our secrets to the best DIY Crawfish Boil:
Get the Right Gear
If you’re going to cook a giant pot of mudbugs, then you’re going to need a giant pot (and some other stuff) to do so! You’ll want to invest in a decent burner, one that is around 50,000 BTU and has a low profile to avoid being bumped over. A long wooden paddle is a must for stirring – think 36-48 inches long – and a 120 quart pot is handle just about all the crawfish you could want. Here we have a smaller stockpot – only appropriate if you’re going to make a couple of pounds – just enough for a couple of people.
Figure out How Much to Buy
First of all – who is coming? If it’s a group of Cajuns, then you’ll need at least 4-5 pounds per person because we’ve never met a true Cajun who doesn’t hurt themselves eating crawfish. Inviting a bunch of crawfish newbies? Then don’t plan on them eating much; maybe 2 pounds each.
Quality is Key
The boil is only as good as the quality of the crawfish you start with! Go with a reputable supplier that provides clean, live crawfish.
Cook to Perfection – here’s a perfect home recipe!
Crawfish Boil Recipe for all your friends!
15 pounds of LIVE Crawfish
5 Gallons of Water
6 Lemons Cut in Half
1 quart of Crawfish Seasoning (whatever brand you like, ours is a secret)
1 quart Jalapeno Juice
70 Red Potatoes
½ Cup crushed Red Pepper
2 Cups Salt
5 Gallons of Ice
Fill sink with water. Add live crawfish and let soak for 20-30 minutes to purge.
Pull out any dead crawfish and dispose – do not cook dead crawfish.
In large pot, bring Water, lemons, seasonings, crushed red pepper, salt, jalapeno juice to rolling boil.
Add crawfish to boiling water and cook 6-10 minutes.
Turn off heat and drain hot boil (leaving 1/3 of it in pot) from crawfish leaving crawfish in the pot.\
Add iCE. Mix it in real well stopping the cooking process.
Steep in ice for 15 minutes. This is locking in the flavor.
Remove all of the crawfish after 15 minutes.
Return the swamp water to boil.
Throw in potatoes to cook for 20 minutes.
If you want to heat the crawfish back up before serving, you can throw them back in the swamp boil for 2-3 minutes max.
How to Eat Boiled Cajun Crawfish
We’ve learned over the years that some folks who are new to eating crawfish find it a little daunting. Don’t you worry! Razzoo’s is here with step-by-step instructions to make Cajun crawfish eating easy as pie.
Step 1: Twist and Pull
PIck up a nice, big crawfish to start with; now hold the tail in one hand and the head in the other hand. With a firm grip on the head of the crawfish, gently twist the tail until it pops apart. Want to do like the true Cajuns do? Now suck the head! If you’re a little too squeamish for that, then just discard it. We won’t hold it against ya.
Step 2: Remove the Tail Meat
Now on to the good stuff! Peel off the first few rings (maybe 2 or 3) of the tail so that part of the tail meat is exposed. With one hand, pinch the end of the tail, and this should release the tail meat. Now all you have to do is gently pull it out and eat!
Step 3: Eat your Weight in Cajun Crawfish!
Razzoo’s prides itself on offering the freshest, tastiest crawfish around! Each order is only $8.99 comes complete with butter for dipping (this is a must!), boiled potatoes, and boiled corn on the cob. Be sure to wash it all down with a craft beer, Gator Punch, or a Hurrycane. After all, it’s what the Cajuns would do.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.