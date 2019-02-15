City of Tyler: Golden Road Water Treatment Plant to remain offline for 4 weeks

The Golden Road Water Treatment Plant remains offline as we work to finish construction. At present, we are estimating approximately four weeks before the plant can be brought back online provided all work proceeds without complication. To further minimize the impact of the Geosmin compound on water taste and odor during this time, staff continues to feed the maximum amount of Ozone and powdered activated carbon at the Lake Palestine Water Treatment facility and crews are flushing hydrants across the city to move this treated water through the system quickly. If you are experiencing strong “earthy” taste and odor in your area, please contact Tyler’s Water Service Center at (903) 531-1285 to report your location. We will provide regular updates each Friday until the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant is back online and report new information or milestones as they occur.