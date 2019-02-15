Astros ready to go

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Red Sox ruined the Astros chance of returning to the World Series, handily dropping them in the ALCS.
Astros third baseman Alex Bregman says he really wants to beat Boston.
They first meet on May 17, but already Boston media and fans are targeting Bregman for saying this: “Last year everyone wanted to beat us. When I say I want to beat the Red Sox more than anything in the world, I do because they are the best team. It was crazy, I had no idea that’s news. Is what it is, I guess. I’m just going to keep working. Hopefully our team is ready to go when the season starts and we can make a run at it again.”
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.