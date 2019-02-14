Volunteer Central: Opportunities to serve in your community this week

EAST TEXAS, TX (KLTV) - Here are some groups and organizations that help East Texans in need. They are in need, themselves, of helping hands to serve along with them.
Volunteer Central —where volunteering through Directors of Volunteers in Agencies (DOVIA) makes the difference in the community.
Hospice of East Texas
Volunteers give the gift of time. If you have a heart to help celebrate lives, we will find a way for you to share at The Hospice of East Texas. As a volunteer you may connect with caregivers and patients through meaningful visits and support. We can find the right “fit” for you! Visit our website to learn more about this non-profit hospice-www.hospiceofeasttexas.org. For more information, please call Marleen Elkins at 903-266-3496.
North Tyler Developmental Academy
North Tyler Developmental Academy is looking for a retired librarian or someone with the skills and knowledge to help set up their library. We have received several donations of books that need to be organized and shelved. We also need shelves labeled with the appropriate categories. Materials are here to complete the job. This project may take several weeks to complete depending on the time a volunteer has to give to it. Please contact Sonja at director@northtylerday.org or 903-592-3671
Heart to Heart Hospice
Our volunteers bring joy and comfort to patients and their families. They donate their time, compassion, and talents to improve patient’s quality of life and to support caregivers. Every volunteer has his or her own unique way of serving. Contact Carrie Blackwell to find out how you can impact someone’s life. 903-593-6619.
Therapet
We are looking for volunteers with or without animals to help at various facilities in the East Texas area. Our next volunteer orientation will be on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Therapet Training Center, 225 E. Amherst, Ste. 200, Tyler, TX 75701 from 2-4 pm. Information: (903) 535-2125 or infor@therapet.org
Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System
CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities and shifts in our many hospitals and clinics. Volunteers assist our patients, visitors, and staff in our Gift Shop, Information Desks, waiting rooms, and nursing units in Tyler, Jacksonville and Winnsboro. Days and times are flexible. Information: Annette Rios: annette.rios@christushealth.org, www.tmfhc.org/volunteerapplication
PECAT
PECAT is a youth led and adult-assisted group that provides volunteer hours to students who are willing to support our efforts to educate kids about the dangers of tobacco use. Sign up and learn more information by sending an email to PECATCoalition@yahoo.com or by calling (903) 535-0020.
PATH
People Attempting to Help needs volunteers in reception, food pantry, casework, and as youth mentors through Bev’s Kid Reach. PATH is open Monday – Thursday from 8am until 6pm. For more information, contact Mark Richardson at (903) 617-2821 or Volunteer@PATHhelps.org to learn more.
Meals on Wheels Ministry
Our mission is to help the elderly and disabled remain independent and in their own homes as long as possible. We prepare and deliver a hot lunch to our client’s homes Monday – Thursday. Our volunteers usually come once a week to pick up the hot meals and deliver a route. They provide their own vehicle and each route takes 1 to 1 ½ hours to deliver. We have volunteer sites in Tyler and 24 other towns within our 6 County areas. Information: 903-525-0928 or go to www.mowmet.org
Hope Haven of East Texas
Would you like to help children who are in foster care in our community, but aren’t able to take a child into your home at this time? Become a volunteer with Hope Haven! Volunteers help take adolescent girls to appointments, fun outings, and spend time just hanging out. Submit your volunteer application online at https://hhofet.org/volunteer-application
UT Health Tyler
UT Health Tyler (formerly ETMC Hospital) is recruiting volunteers to assist feeding patients their meals. These volunteers could work 2-hour shifts around breakfast, lunch or dinner. Volunteers could choose to work one or two shifts per week. These hours are agreeable with schedules of college students, working people and retirees. Thorough training will be provided. This volunteer feeding position offers great satisfaction from assisting patients who for some reason cannot feed themselves. For more information phone Joyce at 903-531-8199.
CASA for Kids of East Texas
You can make a difference in the life of a child. Every child deserves a chance in life. Become a CASA and be that chance for a child. CASA advocates are the voice for children in foster care. They build relationships with children and speak up for their best interest in court, giving 4 – 12 hours of their time per month. For more information, call our office at 903-597-7725 or visit our website at www.casaforkidsofet.org.
For other volunteering opportunities please go to “Get Connected East Texas” at: http://getconnected.uwtyler.org/. Or email: melkins@hospiceofeasttexas.org
