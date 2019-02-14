Tyler teen known for nationwide law enforcement appreciation campaign surprised by ‘blue family’

By Alex Leroux and Jeff Wright | February 14, 2019 at 12:30 PM CST - Updated February 14 at 12:30 PM

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A Tyler teenager who has spent years thanking police officers and first responders with her nationwide ‘Savannah Says Thank You’ campaign has received her own gesture of appreciation.

Members of Tyler Police Department surprised the family of Savannah Solis outside of their Tyler home Thursday morning. Savannah, her mother, and brother have recently been facing serious medical issues, and police officers wanted to show their support to the family. Officers collected donations throughout the week and offered them to the family to help relieve some burden of medical bills. The family also has a GoFundMe page set up to accept donations as well.

Solis said she’s glad she had members of her “blue family” surprise her Thursday.

“I wanna say thank you to all of the police officers who have been supporting my family and keeping our faith strong,” Solis said. “We really are thankful to everyone in our blue family out there, and to everyone else who is supporting our family and helping us out.”

She added, “We’re going through a lot, but we’re staying strong, and we love everyone.”

Here you see Savannah Solis in NYPD, on one of her stops on her nationwide 'Savannah Says Thank You' campaign. (Source: Facebook, Savannah Says Thank You)

Solis started her ‘Savannah Says Thank You’ campaign when she was 10-years-old, writing handwritten thank you notes to police officers in 22 states.

Savannah Solis says she wants to be a police officer who trains K-9 units when she grows up.

