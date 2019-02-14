Tyler resident wins $1 million with scratch-off ticket

AUSTIN, TX (KLTV) - A 25-year-old Tyler man is now $1 million richer thanks to a winning scratch-off ticket he purchased at a convenience store in Whitehouse.
According to a press release the Texas Lottery Commission, the winning ticket was purchased at Tiger Express No. 7, which is located at 304 E. Main Street in Whitehouse. The man who purchased the ticket chose to remain anonymous.
“This was the third of five top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Million Dollar Loteria offers more than $90.1 million in total prizes,” the press release stated. “Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.31, including break-even prizes.”
A manager at the store said that the man who bought the ticket works in the Whitehouse area and stops at the store on a regular basis. The manager also said that the man who bought the ticket told a co-worker that he has already quit his job.
According to the store manager, before this jackpot, the largest prize on a scratch-off ticket sold at the store was $1,000.
Since the first lottery ticket was sold in the state, the Texas Lottery has generated $28 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $58 billion in prizes to lottery players, the press release stated.
For more information on the Texas Lottery, click this link.