Thursday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: A mild and very breezy day in East Texas with sustained southwesterly winds blowing at 15-25 mph with gusts as high as 35+ mph likely. A Lake Wind Advisory has been issued until 6PM tonight due to these winds so if you’re heading out to the lakes today please be careful and wear that life jacket. Partly cloudy skies today and tomorrow with highs topping off in the lower 70s. If you have any date plans for Valentine’s Day, temperatures will cool into the middle 60s this evening but winds will still be fairly breezy. A weak cold front will slowly move through East Texas on Friday. While rain chances with this front are not likely, temperatures will drop about 10 degrees into the mid to lower 60s for the weekend with more clouds than sun. Another cold front is expected to arrive later on Sunday bringing a slight chance for rain overnight at first, then increasing chances for showers starting next Monday on President’s day and lasting through the first half of next week.