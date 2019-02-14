Radio station hands out thousands of Valentine’s Day cards to East Texas seniors, children

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Members of Christian radio station 89.5 KVNE/91.3 KGLY spent their Valentine’s Day sharing love with hundreds of East Texas seniors and children, handing out bags full of donated valentine cards.
KVNE started collecting cards in late January, asking East Texans to send them homemade cards with handwritten messages of encouragement and uplifting words, and they were not disappointed. The station received more than 10,000 more cards than they hoped for.
“This year we were excited because we knew we were going to have more bags than ever before, which meant more people than ever, so we asked people to give more cards than ever,” said Fletcher Jonson, promotions and outreach coordinator.
KVNE had previously said it hoped to receive around 25,000 cards to hand out this Valentine’s Day. When they reached that mark while stuffing bags, they realized they had much more than they expected. Jonson estimated there were 32,000 cards packed in total; 50-percent more than their highest total ever.
“Whenever I said 32,000 to somebody, they looked at me like I was joking, like I was being goofy,” Jonson said. “And 32,000 cards, when you see all of those cards in one place at one time, it’s really overwhelming. We ended up putting 18 to 20 in each one. Really, the reaction is we’ve been blown away.”
Atria Willow Park was just one of the station’s many stops in Tyler. The station’s vice president previously said they expected to deliver cards to around 1,700 people this year.
