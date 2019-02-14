East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... The weather for our Valentine’s Day will be partly to mostly cloudy to partly cloudy to mostly cloudy... I think you get the drift. What it will be for certain will be very windy. The big weather impact on Thursday will be the strong SW winds. A southwesterly wind is expected at 15-30 mph with gusts near 40 possible. Less wind on Friday and into the weekend. Lake Wind Advisories are in effect for Central/Eastern counties from 3 AM until 4 PM on Thursday. Another cold front is likely late Tuesday or early on Wednesday of next week allowing rain to move back into East Texas. Only looking for rain with this front. No real chances for severe weather expected. Temperatures are expected to be fairly warm/above normal through Sunday before we see temperatures drop below normal.