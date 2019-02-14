EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Winds are already very breezy this morning with gusts up to 25 mph. These south winds are keeping us mild this morning and will help warm our afternoon temperatures into the lower 70s. Expect partly cloudy breezy conditions throughout the day today. If you’re heading out for a Valentine’s Day dinner tonight, temperatures will be dropping into the 60s by late evening and the 50s overnight tonight. Partly cloudy and breezy at times again tomorrow. Still warm with temperatures in the lower 70s and a weak cold front that will try to move through most of East Texas by late evening. A mix of clouds and sun this weekend with temperatures slightly cooler, but still reaching the 60s both days. Another cold front is on the way for late Sunday. Just a slight chance for rain Sunday, but more energy moves in at the upper levels of the atmosphere by early next week which will increase rain chances for Monday and Tuesday.