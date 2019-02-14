Man found with 3D-printed AR-15, ‘hit list’ of lawmakers, gets 8 years in prison

(CNN) - A Dallas man was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison for having a homemade assault rifle.
Grand Prairie police caught Eric Gerard McGinnis in July 2017 with a partially printed AR-15 and a list of lawmakers' addresses in his backpack.
The list was titled “9/11/2001 list of American Terrorists,” according to police. It featured the names of both Republican and Democrat members of Congress.
After a two-day trial, a jury found McGinnis guilty of possessing an unregistered short barrel rifle and unlawfully possessing ammunition while subject to an active protective order.
A protective court order from 2015 had prohibited McGinnis from possessing a firearm or ammunition for two years.
Police later discovered that in 2016 McGinnis tried to buy a component for a semi-automatic rifle at a gun shop. The shop denied the purchase after running a background check on him.
