Longview’s Little Big Techs event to feature activities, demonstrations

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Children will have a chance to explore science and technology with hands-on activities this weekend in Downtown Longview during the Little Big Techs event.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday in Downtown Longview.
The event aims to teach children about STEAM careers - science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.
Businesses participating include the Gregg County Historical Museum, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, Longview World of Wonders, and the Longview High School Career and Technology Center.
Little Big Techs is a collaborative effort of the Longview Economic Development Corporation and the Longview Convention and Visitors Bureau. For more information on the event, click here.
On Feb. 23, Longview industries will be on display for the Big Techs event.
Free, behind-the-scenes tours will be offered at manufacturing and distribution centers in the city.
Tour participants will be allowed to choose from eight different tours.
“See how Komatsu builds the world’s largest front-end loader, how Eastman and Westlake turn chemicals into products, and how Neiman Marcus distributes goods around the world, and other cool technology that drives the industrial economy,” a news release on the Visit Longview website states.
Tours will be offered at AAON, CCI Group, Eastman Chemical, Holt CAT, Komatsu, Neiman Marcus, Nucor and Westlake Chemical.
To register for a tour or for more information, click here.
