Longview Fire Department: Street re-opened, evacuation lifted after possible gas leak

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - A possible natural gas leak near the intersection of Marshall and Scenic prompted the Longview Fire department to evacuate people in that immediate area and block traffic for about 30 minutes Thursday.
Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said they have started evacuating people as a precaution. As of 4:01 p.m. May reported they evacuated everyone in an approximate 1,000-foot radius.
May said that the possible gas leak came from a well located south of Marshall, just off of Edgewood.
When Longview firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a substance that smelled like gas spewing from a pipe, May said. He said they then erred on the side of caution and evacuated everyone in a 1,000-foot radius until a representative of the gas company could get to the scene and assess the situation.
After the gas company representative arrived at the scene, the emergency personnel on site learned that the substance was salt water and that it contained a petroleum product, which caused the smell, May said.
May said once they got the leak contained, they re-opened Marshall and allowed the people that had been evacuated to go back to their homes and places of work.
