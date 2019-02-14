Longview Fire Department: Gas leak prompts evacuations, shuts down traffic on Marshall

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - A natural gas leak near the intersection of Marshall and Scenic has prompted the Longview Fire department to evacuate people in that immediate area.
Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said they have started evacuating people as a precaution. As of 4:01 p.m. May reported they evacuated everyone in an approximate thousand foot radius.
All traffic on Marshall has been blocked off between Scenic and Silver Falls.
May reported the leak is coming from a gas well, located south of Marshall, just off of Edgewood.
At this time May is unsure of how long it will take to contain the leak. Longview fire is currently attempting to get in touch with the gas company.
