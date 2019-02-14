Little Big Techs to highlight Longview industry, innovation

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Three downtown Longview museums will feature hands-on activities to give kids a closer look at science and technology.
On Saturday, Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the museums will be part of the city’s Little Big Techs event which will have STEAM-related activities provided through partnerships with area schools. The participating museums are the Gregg County Historical Museum, Longview Museum of Fine Arts and Longview World of Wonders.
Admission will be free to the Gregg County Historical Museum and the Longview Museum of Fine Arts. Admission to Longview World of Wonders will be reduced to $5.
“It’ll be kind of like an open house tour of really fun, hands-on activities,” said City of Longview spokesman Shawn Hara.
In addition to the downtown activities, free open houses will be held at the Longview High School Career and Technology Center and the East Texas Advance Manufacturing Academy.
This weekend’s event is a precursor for Big Techs on Saturday, Feb. 23. Industries throughout Longview will provide free tours.
“Longview has a great history of innovators and builders and industry and great, cool things being built here. So what we’re doing is we want to show that off to the public and let people see some of the amazing stuff that’s built here in Longview," Hara said.
Tickets to Big Techs are free but limited.
