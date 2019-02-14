Lindale police searching for individuals involved in gas station theft

The Lindale police are searching for three men they say are involved in the theft of a gas station (Source: Lindale police)
By Dorothy Sedovic | February 14, 2019 at 12:11 PM CST - Updated February 14 at 12:11 PM

LINDALE, TX (KLTV) - The Lindale Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three individuals they say are involved in the theft of a gas station.

According to Lindale police, three men are reportedly involved in the theft of the Valero gas station, located near I-20 and FM 849. They reportedly left in a white SUV, possibly a Toyota RAV4.

Posted by Lindale PD on Thursday, February 14, 2019

The Lindale Police Department asks anyone with information that could identify the three men to call the department at 903-882-3313 and ask for Detective Curtis Philpot. Those with information can also email Philpot at curtisp@lindaletx.gov.

