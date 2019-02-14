Lindale police searching for individuals involved in gas station theft

LINDALE, TX (KLTV) - The Lindale Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three individuals they say are involved in the theft of a gas station.
According to Lindale police, three men are reportedly involved in the theft of the Valero gas station, located near I-20 and FM 849. They reportedly left in a white SUV, possibly a Toyota RAV4.
The Lindale Police Department asks anyone with information that could identify the three men to call the department at 903-882-3313 and ask for Detective Curtis Philpot. Those with information can also email Philpot at curtisp@lindaletx.gov.
