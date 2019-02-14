Kilgore police: Individual involved in theft investigation identified

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - A man Kilgore police are searching for in connection to a theft investigation has been identified.
The Kilgore Police Department posted on their Facebook page of the individual on Feb. 13, asking for the public’s help in identifying the man. They reported he was possibly involved in an ongoing theft from the elderly investigation.
On Feb. 14, the department reported the man now has been identified.
Kilgore police also thanked the community for their aid in identifying him.
The identity of the man or his involvement in the case have not been published.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.