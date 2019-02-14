Kilgore man sentenced to 55 years for burglary of habitation, intent to commit assault

“Burglary of a Habitation is a second-degree felony, punishable by 2-20 years in prison and up to a $10,000.00 fine,” reported District Attorney Tom B. Watson in a press release from the DA’s office. “However, due to Mumphrey’s criminal history, which includes two felony convictions for Burglary and Sexual Assault, the range of punishment was increased to a minimum of 25 years to life in prison.”