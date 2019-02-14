Kilgore man sentenced to 55 years for burglary of habitation, intent to commit assault

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A Gregg County jury sentenced a man to prison for breaking into a residence and assaulting a woman.
Johnifer Ray Mumphrey, of Kilgore, was found guilty of burglary of a habitation, with intent to commit assault, and sentenced to 55 years in prison on Feb. 13, according to the Office of the Gregg County Criminal District Attorney.
“Burglary of a Habitation is a second-degree felony, punishable by 2-20 years in prison and up to a $10,000.00 fine,” reported District Attorney Tom B. Watson in a press release from the DA’s office. “However, due to Mumphrey’s criminal history, which includes two felony convictions for Burglary and Sexual Assault, the range of punishment was increased to a minimum of 25 years to life in prison.”
Mumphrey was arrested on May 16 by the Kilgore Police Department. He had reportedly “stormed” into a residence and then assaulted a woman inside, choking her and hitting her in the face.
