Jefferson ISD teacher arrested, district investigating inappropriate student-teacher relationship

Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell confirmed reports that a JISD female classroom teacher was arrested Friday, February 8, 2019 by JISD Police. The teacher taught at the high school campus and was in her fourth year at JISD. This arrest was a result of information gathered through a comprehensive investigation related to an inappropriate relationship between this teacher and a 17-year-old male student. That investigation is continuing in an attempt to ensure all issues surrounding this incident are sufficiently addressed.
Barnwell said, “Unfortunately, we have been dealing with a disturbing situation the last several days. However, it is very fortunate that our police chief and administration was able to uncover many facts and obtain a written confession. Tuesday, February 12, 2019, the teacher resigned from her position and will no longer be employed in education. Due to confidentiality requirements, I am restricted from giving any other details related to this issue.
As always, the safety and security of our students is our top priority, and we are taking all necessary steps to ensure this situation is dealt with in the proper manner. We have offered to help the victim with counseling that may be appropriate or needed. If anyone has any information that may be of some help regarding our continuing investigation, I want to encourage them to contact my office.”
