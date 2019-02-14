Hallsville police: 3 juveniles charged in home-invasion robbery

HALLSVILLE TX (KLTV) - Three juvenile suspects have turned themselves in to authorities in connection to a home invasion that occurred in Hallsville late Tuesday night.
David Burrows, an investigator with the Hallsville Police Department, said that three juveniles turned themselves upon learning that Hallsville police had obtained arrest warrants for them. Each juvenile was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
“Other charges may be forthcoming as we continue to investigate,” Burrows said.
In a previous interview, Burrows said that the home invasion occurred at a residence in the 400 block of North Central Street at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. He said four males entered the home and held one adult and two juveniles at gunpoint.
Burrows said the suspects ransacked the home and stole items and cash. No one was injured in the incident.
The intruders then left the home, but no one saw a vehicle, Burrows said. He said it is unknown whether they left on foot or in a vehicle. The four suspects were wearing dark clothes and had their faces covered.
At this time, police are unsure if the home invasion on Central Street is connected to a similar incident at another location in Hallsville. Burrows said in the previous interview that there was an attempted home invasion.
One adult was home when two people showed up and demanded they be let inside. Burrows said the would-be intruders did not get into the second home.
Call the Hallsville Police Department or Harrison County Crime Stoppers if you have any information about these cases.
